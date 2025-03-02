Man shot and killed inside well-known NYC bar

The Brief A man was shot and killed inside Tom and Jerry's Bar in NoHo early Saturday morning, police said. When police arrived, they found a man suffering from two gunshot wounds to the chest and one to the stomach.



What we know:

Police identified the man who was shot and killed inside of Tom and Jerry's bar on Elizabeth Street in NoHo as 39-year-old Albert Anton.

Tom and Jerry's Bar was once featured in the HBO series "Girls."

Authorities told FOX 5 that police responded to a 911 call about a man shot at 288 Elizabeth Street at approximately 3:22 a.m. on Saturday.

When the police arrived, they found Anton suffering from two gunshot wounds to the chest and one to the stomach.

Anton was taken to Bellevue hospital where he was declared dead.

Sources tell FOX 5 that Anton worked part-time at the bar doing security, but he was not working at the time of the shooting and that the gunman shot the victim from outside on the street.

The investigation remains ongoing.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what caused the shooting.