No Thanksgiving dinner plans? No worries, these restaurants are open Thanksgiving Day

By Danielle Hopkins
Published 
FOX TV Digital Team

These restaurants are open Thanksgiving Day

If you don't plan on cooking this holiday, you can grab a bite to eat at these restaurants.

LOS ANGELES - From crafting the perfect menu to standing in long lines at the grocery store — cooking a Thanksgiving feast can be exhausting. 

Luckily, several restaurants are staying open this holiday. Some are even offering special menus in observance of the festivities. 

Here’s a list of dining options, both casual and upscale, for those who’d prefer to stay out of the kitchen this holiday.

Bob Evans: 
You can bring Thanksgiving dinner to your doorstep with Bob Evans’ to-go options. They offer full turkey and ham dinners that feed up to eight people starting at $50. There’s even an option to get both main courses. Home delivery is available for an additional $15.

Marie Callendar’s:
Thanksgiving dinner will be a breeze with feasts that serve up to six guests, starting at $114.99. Orders must be placed in advance. 

Cracker Barrel
It’s like Thanksgiving at grandma’s house with Heat n’ Serve Holiday Family Meals to-go. Order online and pick up in-store.

Applebee’s:
“Eatin good in the neighborhood,” will be an option on Turkey Day. Location hours vary depending on the franchisee.

T.G.I. Friday’s:
Thank goodness, this American favorite will be open on Thanksgiving. 

Ruby Tuesday:
If you’re in the mood for a juicy burger and endless salad bar this holiday, you’re in luck. 

Chili’s:
Craving a rack of baby back ribs or sizzling fajitas? Select locations will be open on Thanksgiving. Be sure to call ahead. 

Sizzler: 
Participating locations will be offering a full Thanksgiving feast, complete with turkey, mashed potatoes, pie and more.

Hooters:
Buffalo wings and football — sounds like a recipe for Thanksgiving Day. 

Denny’s:
Serving up breakfast and diner favorites 24/7, 365 days a year. 

IHOP:
Who doesn’t want a tall stack of pancakes Thanksgiving morning, or evening, for that matter? You can even opt for the traditional turkey dinner if you’re feeling festive. 

Waffle House:
Get your waffle and all-day breakfast fix this Thanksgiving. 

Fleming’s:
Pick from a three-course turkey or filet mignon dinner on Thanksgiving Day. 

McCormick and Schmick's:
Open every year on Thanksgiving Day with a special menu available. 

STK Steakhouse:
Fancy steaks and a-la-carte sides will be available on Thanksgiving Day. Reservations are a must. 

Fogo de Chao:
All the meat you can eat and more will be available per usual at this Brazilian steakhouse. 

Ruth’s Chris:
A traditional three-course turkey dinner will be available. Reservations are strongly advised. 

The Capital Grille:
Thanksgiving dinner features slow-roasted turkey with brioche stuffing, French green beans with marcona almonds, and 
cranberry-pear chutney for $43 a person. Reservations are recommended. 

Legal Seafood:
The seafood chain will be serving a complete turkey breast dinner with stuffing, cranberry sauce and all your favorite trimmings. 

Maggiano’s:
If you’re in the mood for Italian fare instead of the traditional turkey dinner, Maggiano’s has you covered. 
 