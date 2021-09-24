No signs of Gabby Petito's boyfriend as manhunt continues

The manhunt for Brian Laundrie continues.

The 23-year-old who is a person of interest in the death of Gabby Petito took off from his family's home in North Port, Florida more than a week ago and hasn't been seen since. On Thursday, The US District Court of Wyoming issued a federal warrant for his arrest. The indictment alleges that Laundrie used Petito's debit card and pin number to withdraw more than a thousand dollars from her account.

"Clearly the feds know exactly what they're doing," said criminal defense attorney Peter Frankel. "They want to pick him up, bring him in front of a judge and make sure he's incarcerated during the time that they continue to investigate the homicide."

For a sixth day, ATV's and high water trucks searched gator and snake-infested waters as dive and K9 teams combed more of the 25,000-acre swampy Carlton Reserve looking for Laundrie.

"The warrant doesn't change anything for us," said Joe Fussell, commander of the North Port Police Department. "We're working as hard to find him now as we did on day one."

Laundrie's parents continued to stay silent Thursday afternoon after driving to Orlando to meet with their attorney - this as a second woman who claims to have given Laundrie a ride in Grand Teton National Park has also come forward. She reported he tried to "get out of the moving car" as she dropped him off outside a remote campground - two days after Petito was last seen.

Noreen Gibbons knew Gabby since she was a little girl and can’t wrap her head around her death.

"The last text I got from Gabby was when she sent me that van life video," she said.

The plan was for Gabby and Brian to finish their trip at Noreen’s home in Portland in October.

"What you see is what you get," Gibbons said. "She radiated light and love."

The Bayport-Blue Point community has organized Light the Night for Gabby - luminaries will be placed in driveways starting at 7 o'clock tonight. The funeral for Gabby Petito will be held this Sunday in Holbrook.