'No science, no data, no shutdown': Protest held outside LA County health director's home

About 50 people, mostly without masks, chanted and waved signs outside the Echo Park home of Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer to protest the start of tighter COVID-19 restrictions.

They chanted "No science, no data, no shutdown," Sunday, and few wore protective face masks, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The order that takes effect Monday and continues through Dec. 20 prohibits public and private gatherings between people of different households, requires masks for nearly all outdoor recreational activities, restricts dining at restaurants and reduces patron capacity at retail stores, among other provisions. Protests and faith-based services are exempt due to constitutional protections.

RELATED: New safer-at-home order takes effect starting Monday in LA County

Advertisement

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.