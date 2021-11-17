No more dollar pizza in NYC?

There aren't many things more iconic or convenient in New York City than a dollar slice of pizza.

But as the city slowly emerges from the pandemic, pizza shops find themselves having to raise their prices.

Two Bros Pizza, which has roughly a half-dozen locations throughout the city, recently increased the price of its dollar slice by 50%. Yes, that "dollar slice" is now $1.50.

According to the latest data, the prices of wholesale food are up 13%, the largest year-to-year increase in 40 years.

There are a few factors that have caused the increase, and you can blame ingredient inflation, labor shortages, and supply chain issues.

