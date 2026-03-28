No Kings New York City protests call out Trump on Iran, immigration

The Brief Thousands marched through New York City Saturday as part of a third wave of "No Kings" protests nationwide. Demonstrators spoke out against Trump administration policies. Organizers said New York's protest was one of more than 3,300 across the U.S. Saturday.



Thousands of demonstrators marched through New York City on Saturday in the latest nationwide "No Kings" protests, speaking out against the Trump administration.

NYC ‘No Kings’ protest

What we know:

Protests were held all across the city, from Times Square to Columbus Circle, the Bronx, Washington Heights and more. Actor Robert De Niro, New York Attorney General Letitia James and the Rev. Al Sharpton were just some of the high-profile attendees calling out the Trump administration's policies.

Across the region, other demonstrations were held in Newark, Rutherford, East Orange, Sag Harbor, Babylon and more.

Demonstrators FOX 5 NY spoke with criticized the Trump administration on issues ranging from the war in Iran to immigration enforcement.

White House labels protests ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’

What they're saying:

When asked about the nationwide protests taking place Saturday, a White House spokesperson said that "the only people who care about these Trump Derangement Therapy Sessions are the reporters who are paid to cover them."

‘Largest protest in modern American history’

By the numbers:

"No Kings" organizers announced Saturday that, by their estimates, more than 8 million demonstrators took to the streets Saturday at more than 3,000 events nationwide.

Organizers called them "the largest single-day nationwide demonstrations in U.S. history."\

"From major cities to rural towns that have never seen mobilizations like this before, protesters made clear that in America, we don’t do kings," organizers said in a statement. "…The American people are fed up with this administration’s power grabs, an illegal war that Congress and the public haven’t approved, and the continued attempts to stifle our freedoms. We’re not waiting for change; we’re making it. "