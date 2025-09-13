No hotel? No problem: Ryder Cup fans find pricey alternatives

The Brief Bethpage Black is preparing for the Ryder Cup. Local homeowners are renting out properties for premium prices. Limited rentals remain available near the course.



As the Ryder Cup gets ready to tee off at Bethpage Black, nearby residents are looking to cash in on the influx of golf fans.

Local homeowners are seeing a profitable opportunity with the event. Savannah Figueroa, a realtor with Signature Premier Properties, mentioned, "They’re going in upwards of $35,000 a week, this house we’re at now, I posted at $4000 a night." Many hotels are already booked, so people are offering their homes to those willing to pay for convenience and space.

Rental opportunities near the course

Fewer than 20 rentals remain available within a short distance of the course, according to local realtors. Scott Slone, a local resident, is ready to rent his property if the price is right. "There's a lot of people who want to poo poo on the situation and be like it's not going to be fun the traffic but it's a once in a lifetime opportunity," said Slone.

He first rented out his driveway during the 2009 U.S. Open for just $25 a day but now collaborates with neighbors to maximize the opportunity.

Unique offerings for Ryder Cup visitors

Scott Siegel is offering something extra for his renters. "You’ll park I'll drop you off. I'll bring you breakfast and lunch whatever you want," said Siegel. This approach not only provides convenience but also helps offset living costs. As one resident put it, "It helps pay the bills, I’ve got a nine-year-old and he’s not cheap."

With golf enthusiasts scrambling for accommodations, it's not just about the game on the course but also about neighbors seizing a financial opportunity.