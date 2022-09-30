NJ woman convicted of killing wife with wine chiller

article

A New Jersey woman has been found guilty Friday of using a wine chiller to beat her wife to death in 2020.

The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office announced Friday that Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus, 49, of Brick Township, was found guilty of Murder in connection with the death of her wife, Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus, 32.

Gavilanez-Alectus was also found guilty of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Authorities say that in May 2020, Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus was found inside of an upstairs bedroom inside the couple's townhouse on Creek Road in Brick Township.

An examination by the Medical Examiner revealed that the cause of her death was homicide, and a subsequent investigation revealed that a cylindrical container used for chilling wine was used to commit the murder.

Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus was arrested soon afterwards in Houston, Texas where she was