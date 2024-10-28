NJ wildfire 90% contained, but significant rainfall needed to fully extinguish blaze: Officials

A wildfire that scorched nearly 200 acres near Livingston’s Eisenhower Parkway and Route 10 is now 90% contained.

Fire officials say they need significant rainfall to fully extinguish the blaze, which flared up dangerously close to residential areas and a bustling strip mall.

Livingston Fire Chief Christopher Mullin told FOX 5 that the area remains hazardous due to small, smoldering pockets of fire in the dry landscape.

Helicopters capable of dropping 350 gallons of water were deployed to keep the flames away from homes and businesses on Saturday when flames reached up to 20 feet high. Although no one was injured, some properties were evacuated as a precaution.

Another major concern is air quality due to lingering smoke. Livingston Mayor Al Anthony noted that while air quality has improved since Saturday, many residents still notice the smell of smoke, especially in the morning.

"The air is way better than it was, Saturday was a mess," Anthony said. "Now, in the morning, you smell a smoky smell… but during the day it gets much better."

Despite the progress in containing the fire, officials emphasize that rain is needed to fully douse the flames.

"It won’t be fully extinguished…until we have a significant rainfall," said Mullin. "I'm not talking a passing shower, but an inch to an inch and a half of precipitation. It has to get into the ground, and it has to soak into the ground."