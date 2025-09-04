Expand / Collapse search

Spikes spread on trail behind NJ elementary school damaged bikes

Published  September 4, 2025 3:16pm EDT
PRODUCTION - 03 June 2025, North Rhine-Westphalia, Monheim: A pupil wears a colorful bicycle helmet on road safety day at an elementary school. Photo: Christoph Reichwein/dpa (Photo by Christoph Reichwein/picture alliance via Getty Images)

The Brief

    • The Verona Police Department is investigating an incident of tacks and tire spikes that were deliberately spread along a dirt trail behind Brookdale Avenue School.
    • Hundreds of spikes have been removed by both the police department and the Verona Department of Public Works.
    • Contact Detective Giovanni Desomma at (973) 857-4821 or giovanni.desomma@veronapolice.org if you have any information regarding the incident.

NEW JERSEY - Tacks and tire spikes were found behind Brookdale Avenue School in Verona, New Jersey.

Spikes on dirt trail behind elementary school

What we know:

The Verona Police Department is investigating an incident of tacks and tire spikes that were deliberately spread along a dirt trail behind Brookdale Avenue School.

First reported on September 2, the department has received reports of damaged bicycles as a result.

Hundreds of spikes have been removed by both the police department and the Verona Department of Public Works.

What we don't know:

It is not known who spread the spikes along the trail.

What you can do:

Contact Detective Giovanni Desomma at (973) 857-4821 or giovanni.desomma@veronapolice.org if you have any information regarding the incident or have experienced damage while using this trail.

The Source: This article includes information provided by the Verona Police Department.

