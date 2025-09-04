Spikes spread on trail behind NJ elementary school damaged bikes
NEW JERSEY - Tacks and tire spikes were found behind Brookdale Avenue School in Verona, New Jersey.
Spikes on dirt trail behind elementary school
What we know:
The Verona Police Department is investigating an incident of tacks and tire spikes that were deliberately spread along a dirt trail behind Brookdale Avenue School.
First reported on September 2, the department has received reports of damaged bicycles as a result.
Hundreds of spikes have been removed by both the police department and the Verona Department of Public Works.
What we don't know:
It is not known who spread the spikes along the trail.
What you can do:
Contact Detective Giovanni Desomma at (973) 857-4821 or giovanni.desomma@veronapolice.org if you have any information regarding the incident or have experienced damage while using this trail.
The Source: This article includes information provided by the Verona Police Department.