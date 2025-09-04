Spikes spread on trail behind NJ elementary school damaged bikes

article

The Brief The Verona Police Department is investigating an incident of tacks and tire spikes that were deliberately spread along a dirt trail behind Brookdale Avenue School. Hundreds of spikes have been removed by both the police department and the Verona Department of Public Works. Contact Detective Giovanni Desomma at (973) 857-4821 or giovanni.desomma@veronapolice.org if you have any information regarding the incident.



Tacks and tire spikes were found behind Brookdale Avenue School in Verona, New Jersey.

Spikes on dirt trail behind elementary school

What we know:

The Verona Police Department is investigating an incident of tacks and tire spikes that were deliberately spread along a dirt trail behind Brookdale Avenue School.

First reported on September 2, the department has received reports of damaged bicycles as a result.

Hundreds of spikes have been removed by both the police department and the Verona Department of Public Works.

What we don't know:

It is not known who spread the spikes along the trail.

What you can do:

Contact Detective Giovanni Desomma at (973) 857-4821 or giovanni.desomma@veronapolice.org if you have any information regarding the incident or have experienced damage while using this trail.