Bus overturns on NJ Turnpike

A bus overturned and crashed on the New Jersey Turnpike in Middlesex County on Tuesday evening, leaving at least one person dead and several people hurt, police said.

Just before 7 p.m., state troopers responded to the crash, which happened on the entrance ramp to the Thomas Edison Service Area in Woodbridge, according to the New Jersey State Police.

"Outer roadway and service area ramp are closed for the investigation," police tweeted.