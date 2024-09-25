NJ Transit, Amtrak delays due to possible train derailment

Rail service in and out of New York Penn Station is facing delays of up to 60 minutes due to a possible train derailment.

Amtrak says that there was a reported derailment just south of New York Penn, obstructing the tracks around 3: 20 p.m.

Crews are assessing the situation to determine when normal operations will resume.

NJ Transit is cross-honoring rail tickets and passes on trains and buses as well as PATH trains at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken Terminal, and 33rd Street.

Amtrak says it will waive additional charges for customers looking to change their reservation should call 1-800-USA-RAIL.