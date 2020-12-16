NJ Transit to operate on Level 2 severe weather schedule

article

NJ Transit on Wednesday adjusted its schedules in anticipation of a storm that is predicted to deliver snow and a wintry mix to the state.

Trains will operate on a Level 2 severe weather schedule. Passengers should expect “delays, detours and potential cancellations if storm conditions intensify,” NJ Transit said.

Buses, light rail and Access Link will operate on a regular weekday schedule for as long as weather and road conditions allow.

Service may need to be suspended and customers will receive a minimum of four hours notice to allow them time to adjust their travel plans, the agency said.

Trains and buses are cross-honoring tickets on Wednesday and Thursday.

NJ Transit passengers were advised to monitor the agency's website.