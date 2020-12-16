Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 2:00 PM EST until THU 1:00 PM EST, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
6
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 4:00 PM EST until THU 1:00 PM EST, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County, Western Ulster County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 1:00 PM EST until THU 10:00 AM EST, Sullivan County
High Wind Warning
from WED 6:00 PM EST until THU 6:00 AM EST, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County
Coastal Flood Warning
from WED 7:00 PM EST until THU 3:00 PM EST, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Middlesex County, Ocean County, Western Monmouth County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 12:00 PM EST until THU 10:00 AM EST, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County, Western Monmouth County

NJ Transit to operate on Level 2 severe weather schedule

Published 
NJ Transit
Associated Press
article

FILE- NJ Transit train. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

NEW JERSEY - NJ Transit on Wednesday adjusted its schedules in anticipation of a storm that is predicted to deliver snow and a wintry mix to the state.

Trains will operate on a Level 2 severe weather schedule. Passengers should expect “delays, detours and potential cancellations if storm conditions intensify,” NJ Transit said.

Buses, light rail and Access Link will operate on a regular weekday schedule for as long as weather and road conditions allow.

Service may need to be suspended and customers will receive a minimum of four hours notice to allow them time to adjust their travel plans, the agency said.

Trains and buses are cross-honoring tickets on Wednesday and Thursday.

NJ Transit passengers were advised to monitor the agency's website.