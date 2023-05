NJ Transit service in and out of Penn Station limited due to bridge signal issue

article

NJ Transit is currently operating limited rail service in and out of New York Penn Station after a signal issue at the Amtrak Portal Bridge suspended service earlier Thursday.

The initial suspension happened just after 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored by NJ Transit buses, private carriers and PATH trains at Newark-Penn Station, Hoboken and 33rd Street.

Midtown Direct service is being diverted to Hoboken.