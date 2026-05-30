NJ TRANSIT service back on schedule after Amtrak track car fire in Hudson River Tunnel

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The Brief NJ TRANSIT said rail service is operating on or close to schedule with residual delays. Midtown Direct service has resumed into and out of Penn Station New York. The earlier disruption followed an Amtrak track car fire in a Hudson River Tunnel.



NJ TRANSIT rail service is operating on or close to schedule after earlier Amtrak overhead wire and infrastructure damage caused delays, according to the agency.

What we know:

NJ TRANSIT said rail service is operating on or close to schedule following earlier Amtrak overhead wire and infrastructure damage.

The damage was caused by an Amtrak track car fire in one of the Hudson River Tunnels, according to NJ TRANSIT.

The agency said residual delays may continue for trains already en route.

Midtown Direct service

Midtown Direct service has resumed into and out of Penn Station New York, NJ TRANSIT said.

That means trains that had been affected by the earlier disruption are once again operating to and from New York Penn Station.

Cross-honoring ended

NJ TRANSIT said PATH is no longer cross-honoring NJ TRANSIT rail tickets and passes.

The cross-honoring had been available at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken and 33rd Street in New York during the disruption.

NJ TRANSIT said cross-honoring ended as of 3 a.m.

The backstory:

The disruption began after a fire involving an Amtrak track car in a tunnel leading to New York Penn Station.

FOX 5 DC reported that the fire caused major Amtrak disruptions between Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and New York. Firefighters responded around 1:30 a.m. to reports of a train car fire on Track 11 at New York Penn Station, and two people were seriously injured, according to officials cited by FOX 5 DC.

The fire also led to Amtrak overhead wire and infrastructure damage, which affected NJ TRANSIT service.

What's next:

Riders should continue checking NJ TRANSIT updates before traveling in case residual delays remain on trains already en route.