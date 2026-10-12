NJ Transit riders face 5-week schedule change for Portal North Bridge Cutover

The Brief Major NJ Transit schedule changes are in effect as crews begin the final phase of the Portal North Bridge Cutover. Weekday Midtown Direct trains on the Morris & Essex, Gladstone Branch, and Montclair-Boonton lines will be diverted Hoboken, where tickets will be cross-honored by PATH, NY Waterway ferries, and buses. Regular weekday service is expected to resume on Sunday, Nov. 15.



New Jersey commuters may be dealing with headaches for the next five weeks as NJ Transit and Amtrak make adjustments for the final phase of the new Portal North Bridge construction.

Riders on all NJ Transit train lines, except the Atlantic City Rail Line, should expect temporary schedule changes for the duration of the Portal North Bridge Cutover.

NJ Transit schedule changes

Local perspective:

Beginning Oct. 12, all weekday Midtown Direct trains on the Morris & Essex, Gladstone Brance and Montclair-Boonton Line will be diverted from New York Penn Station to Hoboken.

From there, Midtown Direct tickets will be cross-honored by PATH, NY Waterway ferries and NJ Transit buses to Midtown Manhattan, according to NJ Transit.

Midtown Direct trains will continue to operate on weekends.

What is the Portal Bridge Cutover?

Dig deeper:

During the final phase of Amtrak's Portal North Bridge Cutover, crews will work to transfer the last track from the century-old Portal Bridge to the new bridge over the Hackensack River.

It means trains will only be able to run on a single track between Newark and Secaucus, resulting in reduced service along the Northeast Corridor.

The project's ultimate goal is to improve reliability and reduce delays.

What's next:

Regular weekday service on NJ Transit is expected to resume on Sunday, Nov. 15.

Riders should check the NJ Transit app and website for service updates.