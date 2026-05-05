NJ Transit riders face delays during Tuesday commute

The Brief NJ Transit delays of up to 30 minutes disrupted the Tuesday morning commute into Penn Station due to an Amtrak track issue in a Hudson River tunnel. The problems come just one day after PATH fare hikes took effect and weeks before the FIFA World Cup is expected to increase regional transit demand. Commuters flooded social media with complaints about long waits, missed pickups and poor communication from transit officials.



The Tuesday morning commute into New York City became a nightmare for many riders as NJ Transit trains faced delays of up to 30 minutes due to an Amtrak track issue in a Hudson River tunnel.

What we know:

The disruptions come just a day after PATH fares increased and weeks before the region is set to host the FIFA World Cup, raising concerns about added strain on transit systems.

What we know:

NJ Transit said rail service was experiencing delays of up to 30 minutes in and out of Penn Station because of an Amtrak track condition in one of the tunnels connecting New Jersey and Manhattan.

"Due to an Amtrak track condition in one of the Hudson River Tunnels, NJ TRANSIT rail service is subject to up to 30-minute delays into and out of Penn Station New York," the agency said in a statement.

Commuters board a New Jersey Transit train at Penn Station in New York, US, on Monday, May 5, 2025. New Jersey Transit is asking riders to work from home in the event of a potential union strike that threatens to shut down commuter rail service start Expand

The disruptions come as commuters are already adjusting to higher PATH train fares that took effect Monday, and as transit systems across the region prepare for an anticipated surge in riders tied to the upcoming World Cup.

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Frustrated commuters took to social media to vent about long waits and confusion during the height of the rush hour.

One rider questioned why a packed train bypassed waiting passengers at a major transfer hub.

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Commuters soundoff

What they're saying:

Another commuter criticized what they described as poor communication from transit officials, suggesting riders should have been directed to alternate routes.

"Unacceptable lack of communication for passengers arriving at and waiting in Secaucus this morning," another user wrote. "PATH trains from Hoboken & Newark were viable alternatives—inform riders! This should be priority #1. Every NJ Transit account holder should also receive real-time delay texts."

NJ TRANSIT did not immediately provide additional details on the cause of the track issue or when normal service would resume.