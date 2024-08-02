Expand / Collapse search

NJ Transit refunds: How to get your money back

Published  August 2, 2024 4:29pm EDT
NEW YORK - NJ Transit says it is giving riders their money back for unused tickets.

Transit officials said that they would begin issuing refunds now through Dec. 31. 

The process is eligible for any unused one-way and 10-trip rail tickets purchased before June 1, 2024. 

Customers with unused paper tickets or printed web tickets can visit any NJ Transit ticket office or window to request a refund. 

To speed up the process, riders should bring their receipts and provide contact information. 

NJ Transit requires the last four digits of the credit card used for the purchase for those without a receipt.

Customers can expect their refunds to take three to four weeks, according to officials. 

NJ Transit mobile app tickets

NJ Transit says customers with unused mobile app tickets purchased before June 1, 2024, do not need to take any action, instead, their unused tickets will automatically convert to a credit in the app. 

All one-way tickets purchased on or after July 1, 2024, are valid for 30 days, including the date of purchase.

Click here for more details. 