NJ Transit pushes back on $100 World Cup train ticket report

The Brief New Jersey officials say no final decisions have been made on World Cup transit fares despite a report suggesting major price hikes. Gov. Mikie Sherrill says the state is working to ensure taxpayers and daily commuters do not bear the cost of transporting fans. A New York Times report says NJ Transit is modeling round-trip tickets from Penn Station to MetLife Stadium at more than $100, up from about $12.90.



World Cup fans could face much higher train fares, but New Jersey officials say no decisions have been finalized.

New Jersey officials say no final decisions have been made on World Cup transit plans, pushing back on a report that suggested train fares could surge past $100 for games at MetLife Stadium.

$100 NJ Transit tickets

What we know:

On Monday, New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill said her administration had been working to ensure New Jersey taxpayers and commuters were not left footing the bill for the global event.

"When I came into office about two months ago, I immediately got to work on the World Cup," Sherrill said. "One of the key things I wanted to make sure of was that we were not going to be paying for moving people who were viewing the World Cup on the backs of New Jersey taxpayers and New Jersey commuters."

$100 NJ Transit tickets

Commuters board a New Jersey Transit train at Penn Station in New York, US, on Monday, May 5, 2025. New Jersey Transit is asking riders to work from home in the event of a potential union strike that threatens to shut down commuter rail service start Expand

By the numbers:

The response follows a New York Times report that says NJ Transit is considering pricing round-trip rail tickets from Penn Station to MetLife Stadium at more than $100, a sharp increase from the usual $12.90 fare.

The Times, citing people familiar with the plans who requested anonymity to protect relationships, reported that a round-trip NJ Transit ticket is currently being modeled at more than seven times its usual price for the World Cup this summer.

Sherrill said the state is coordinating with transit officials and New York partners to manage expected surges in ridership, particularly on match days that fall during peak commuting hours.

"We’ve seen especially two days in particular that I’m concerned about that fall right in those commuting periods," she said.

Sherrill added she has directed NJ Transit leadership to push for additional capacity, explore possible discounts for riders and look at alternative ways to ease congestion. She also said officials are planning a broad public information campaign to help commuters navigate travel during the tournament.

Will NJ Transit raise ticket prices?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 01: FIFA World Cup Trophy on display during the official Trophy Tour around FIFA 2026 World Cup host cities on July 01, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) Expand

Still, officials stress that no pricing decisions have been made.

The NYNJ Host Committee, which is helping coordinate the region’s World Cup efforts, said match-day travel costs remain under review.

Officials say ticket prices for match day travel have not been finalized yet.

What they're saying:

In a statement to FOX 5 NY, NJ Transit echoed that message, saying prices are not set but emphasizing that regular riders will not bear the cost.

"The ticket prices for match day travel have not been finalized," the agency said. "However, as the Governor has clearly stated, the cost for the eight matches will not be borne by our regular commuters."

NJ Transit added the total cost to the agency for the eight matches is estimated at about $48 million.