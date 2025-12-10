NJ Transit delays due to Amtrak wire issues: Latest

article

What we know:

According to NJ Transit, Amtrak reported overhead wire problems near Secaucus, leading to delays across NJ Transit’s rail system and forcing major service adjustments during the morning rush.

NJ Transit said trains traveling into and out of New York Penn Station were experiencing delays of up to 30 minutes as crews worked to address the electrical issue.

Montclair-Boonton

The problem also halted Midtown Direct service, with trains on the Morris and Essex lines, the Gladstone Branch and the Montclair-Boonton Line diverted to Hoboken instead of continuing into Manhattan.

NJ PATH

To help riders navigate the shifting service patterns, NJ Transit announced that its rail tickets and passes were being cross-honored systemwide. Riders could board NJ Transit and private-carrier buses, or use PATH service at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken and 33rd Street in Manhattan at no additional charge.

What you can do:

NJ Transit urged riders to allow extra travel time and check for updates throughout the day.