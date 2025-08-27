NJ Transit delays due to Amtrak signal issues: Latest

article

The Brief Amtrak signal issues in a Hudson River tunnel are causing NJ Transit rail delays of up to 45 minutes into and out of Penn Station New York. NJ Transit rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored by PATH at Hoboken, Newark Penn Station and 33rd Street in Manhattan. Commuters are urged to check njtransit.com for alternate travel options and the latest service updates.



Commuters should expect significant delays Wednesday as signal problems continue to disrupt train service between New Jersey and New York.

Amtrak signal problems in one of the Hudson River tunnels caused delays of up to 45 minutes Wednesday on NJ Transit rail service into and out of Penn Station New York, according to the agency's website.

The disruptions have commuters venting their frustration over yet another round of service problems on the busy corridor.

NJ Transit said tickets and passes are being cross-honored by PATH at Hoboken, Newark Penn Station and 33rd Street in Manhattan to give commuters alternate travel options.

Riders are advised to check the alternate back-up contingency plan for the latest service updates and alternate travel information.

For context, GDC is leading construction of the Hudson Tunnel Project, which is specifically meant to address the root cause of delays like this by building a new train tunnel under the Hudson River and rehabilitating the existing tunnel.

Gateway Development Commission Chief of Public Affairs Steve Sigmund put out a statement following the delay:

"Reliable rail service between New Jersey and New York is vital for workers and businesses. Train delays during the morning rush hour disrupt commutes for tens of thousands of riders, even after the cause of the delays is fixed. The Hudson Tunnel Project will address the root cause of delays like this one by building a new rail tunnel under the Hudson River and rehabilitating the 115-year-old North River Tunnel. When the project is complete, there will be four modern, reliable tracks supporting NJ TRANSIT and Amtrak service into, out of, and through New York City."

