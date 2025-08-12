NJ Transit bus crashes into utility truck in Newark

The Brief A NJ Transit bus collided with another vehicle earlier today in Newark, New Jersey, according to the Newark Police Department. The bus was occupied by the driver and 12 adult passengers, all of whom were taken to University Hospital to evaluate their non-life-threatening injuries. It is currently unknown what caused the crash.



Bus collision

What we know:

Police responded to a call of a collision at 10:46 a.m. earlier today, August 12.

A NJ Transit bus crashed into a PSEG utility truck on 15th Avenue and Bedford Street.

The bus was occupied by the driver and 12 adult passengers, all of whom were taken to University Hospital to evaluate their non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was transported to the same hospital for evaluation of non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

It is currently unknown what caused the crash.

The identities of the bus driver, the passengers and the driver of the other vehicle are unknown at this time.