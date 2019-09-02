NJ town's Labor Day parade canceled due to security concern

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Officials in South Plainfield canceled the town's Labor Day Parade just hours before it was to step off after "destructive devices" were discovered in a nearby home.

An investigation into a device that was found at Donovan's Reef bar in Sea Bright lead police to a home near the start of the parade route where other devices were found, said Middlesex County prosecutors.

The owner of the home, Thomas Kaiser, 55, was charged with possession of a destructive device for an unlawful purpose.

At about 7:15 a.m., the town announced via social media that the parade was canceled due to a 'security concern.'

"Labor Day Parade & Fireworks are canceled due to a security concern. Police are conducting an investigation at this time."

Gov. Phil Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy were expected to march in the parade.

The fireworks show was also canceled.

It was unclear whether Kaiser had an attorney.

With the Associated Press