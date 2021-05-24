NJ to drop indoor mask mandate in time for Memorial Day weekend: Reports

article

NJ Gov. Phil Murphy was expected to lift the state's indoor mask mandate for vaccinated people just in time for the Memorial Day weekend.

According to various published reports, Murphy would announce Monday that he would follow the recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation to drop the indoor mask rule beginning May 28 as COVID cases decrease and immunizations increase.

The Garden State and Hawaii were the only states that had not announced a date for lifting the mask mandate in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

"I will defer questions on this to Monday’s briefing," said Alyana Alfaro, a Murphy spokeswoman, to various media outlets.

Last week, businesses in NJ began operating at full capacity with some restrictions. People still have to keep 6 feet apart.

Earlier this month, the CDC also announced that people could stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds.