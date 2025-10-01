NJ theme park selling life-sized dinosaur models on Facebook Marketplace

article

The Brief Field Station: Dinosaurs is closing forever in just a few weeks. The theme park in Leonia's Overpeck Park is selling off its life-sized dinosaur models on Facebook Marketplace. Prices range from $700 to more than $2,800.



A New Jersey theme park is preparing to shutter operations next month, and ownership is selling off its unique, historic inventory.

What we know:

Field Station: Dinosaurs has listed more than a dozen life-sized dinosaur models on Facebook Marketplace.

In May, the Leonia theme park announced that this season would be its last. The park plans to close its doors in November. In an effort to clean out their inventory, the ownership is selling off massive statues of dinosaurs — from a Stegosaurus to a T. rex, and plenty in between.

The prices range from a cool $700 for a 6-foot-5-inch Velociraptor, to $2,860 for a 75-foot Apatosaurus with a speaker.

A Facebook Marketplace listing for a life-sized Apatosaurus model.

So far, just one item has sold — a pair of 5-foot dinosaur eggs used for photographs. The set sold for more than $3,000.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A Facebook Marketplace listing for a life-sized triceratops model.

While the models are up for sale right now, you won't be able to pick them up until the park officially closes in November.

According to the listings, the buyer would be responsible for taking the statues apart and transporting them, though the theme park will arrange to have the necessary equipment there for you.

What's next:

The park still has several events over the next month before it closes for good, including a Scout night for Girl and Cub Scouts on Oct. 4, a "Dogs & Dinosaurs" event on Oct. 13, and "Dinosaurs After Dark," every Saturday and Sunday throughout October.

Field Station: Dinosaurs closes its doors forever on Nov. 9, 2025.