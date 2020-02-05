NJ State Police want to find man who walked away from crash

The New Jersey State Police are asking for the public's help finding a man who disappeared after he was involved in a vehicular accident in Millville.

Video surveillance reportedly showed Anthony Dellomo, 47, of Franklin Township walking west on Route 49 following the crash.

Police recently showed the surveillance video to Dellomo's family. A man who closely resembled him could be seen near a Wawa, reported NJ.com.

The crash occurred on Dec. 29 just after midnight.

Dellomo is described as a white male, approximately 5’10”, 200 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a Philadelphia 76ers hat and sweatshirt. He suffers from schizophrenia and should be approached with caution, said police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Port Norris Criminal Investigation Office at 856-785-0036 or the Missing Persons Unit at 609-882-2000, extension 2554.