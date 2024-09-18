LaMonica McIver wins NJ 10th District special election

article

Democratic Newark City Council President LaMonica McIver won the NJ 10th District special election.

McIver faced off Republican Carmen Bucco in NJ's heavily blue district.

NJ District 10 election results

McIver will serve out the remainder of Payne’s term, which ends Jan. 3, 2025. The regular election process held in parallel will determine who fills the seat after that. McIver and Bucco are also on the ballot for the full term in the seat, along with third-party candidates.

Who is LaMonica McIver?

McIver became the Democrats' standard bearer when she won a special primary earlier this summer amid a crowded field of 11 candidates, receiving endorsements from Payne’s family, party leaders and Democratic Sen. Cory Booker. She has served on the city council of the state’s largest city since 2018 and has worked as a personnel director for Montclair Public Schools.

McIver has said her top policy priorities include affordability, infrastructure, abortion rights and "protecting our democracy."

Who is Carmen Bucco?

Bucco describes himself on his campaign website as a small-business owner influenced by his upbringing in the foster system. He lists support for law enforcement and ending corruption as top issues.