NJ residents deal with icy headache on roads, rails

The combination of today's snowstorm and plummeting temperatures has turned travel across New Jersey into a treacherous headache.

Snow totals in parts of New Jersey ranged from 2 inches in Long Valley to around an inch and a half in Parsippany, with similar totals in Bergen County.

In many areas, the snow and slush-coated roads already damp from flooding are freezing, creating dangerous, icy conditions that make driving hazardous.

"The slush, the ice, and the slush slick better at 10 a.m. when I left my house," one driver said.

Poor travel conditions have also affected NJ Transit, with the agency saying that rail service in and out of Penn Station is currently subject to delays of up to 60 minutes.

This is because of the Amtrak track conditions on one of the Hudson River Tunnels.

It is unknown if the problem will be fixed in time for the morning rush.