NJ reports 1,282 new COVID-19 cases, highest total since May

article

The daily count of new COVID-19 cases in New Jersey soared past 1,000 on Sunday, with the Garden State recording 1,283 positive cases, the highest total since May.

There are currently 732 people hospitalized with COVID-19, also the highest amount since may.

The state is reporting a 10.4 percent positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

After three straight days of more than 900 cases, the news will come as a continuing frustration for a state that worked so hard to gets its numbers down and now qualifies for its own state travel advisory ban.

The United States passed eight million coronavirus cases on Thursday, with 41 states reporting upward trends and no state in the nation seeing a decline.

Advertisement