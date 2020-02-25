NJ ranked worst for real estate property taxes

article

New Jersey is ranked worst in the country when it comes to real estate property taxes and it isn't even close.

According to a new report, the average annual median property tax in the Garden State is $8,104 for an effective real estate tax rate of 2.47%. The second worst is Illinois with a 2.30% rate but the median property tax there is only $4,299.

The New England states of New Hampshire and Connecticut along with Wisconsin, round out the five worst in the nation, according to WalletHub. New York was ninth-worst on the list.

The survey found that if you want to pay lower property taxes, you should move to a state that voted Republican in the last presidential election.

The average rank of a red state is 24.23 while the average rank of a blue state is 28.52.

The average American household spends $2,375 on property taxes for their homes each year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.