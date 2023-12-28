New Jersey flooding: Residents brace for more rainfall while dealing with aftermath of storm

Severe flooding continues to wreak havoc in parts of northern New Jersey following last week's storm, forcing schools to close, residents to evacuate their homes, and road closures on major thruways.

Those who live in Passaic County are still trying to pick up the pieces from the storm. The only problem is, they are still underwater.

The swampy streets have been a pain for residents and businesses during the holidays.

The thought of just an inch of rainfall in Little Falls, New Jersey comes with a wave of concern for residents like Jaye Hare.

Many residents in Little Falls remain unable to return home days after officials issued an evacuation order. In Paterson, students won't be able to go back to school until 2024.

Jaye Hare is new to clearing out a flooded basement with waterlogged goods he and his family can no longer use.

"This was my first flood, so I didn’t what to expect. I didn’t think it would get as bad as it did get," Hare explained.

Jaye's adjusting to what his neighbors know as the norm. Now, he too, braces himself when he there's rain and potential flooding in the forecast.

Last week, crews in Little Falls conducted rescues for the second day in a row. FOX 5 NY captured footage of families with young children to safety.

"You hear flood you think of maybe like a foot of water a feet or two. That’s a bout it nothing like drastic. You don’t think that automatically," he added.

He still considers himself fortunate since his damage was minor.

One block over feels like a world away for his neighbor Danny, whose house was washed out last week.

PATERSON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES - DECEMBER 21: A view of the aftermath of flooding after a rainstorm and overflow of the Passaic River left cars stranded, streets flooded and homes damaged by water in Paterson, New Jersey, United States on Decemb Expand

His home wasn’t so quick to recover.

"I haven’t had heat and hot water in my house for a week. And hands get cold from washing dishes with cold water. We gotta wear gloves to wash out dishes. I’ve got to go to the gym to take a shower," Danny expressed.

The total cost in damages from last week’s flooding remains unknown. However, the state has to tally up 17 million dollars worth of uninsured damage to qualify for federal relief.

The Mayor of Little Falls is hoping to recover any costs they can..

"So we, along with every municipality in the state, are really tracking all of the damages that have been sustained by our residents and by the municipality, all of the costs that are incurred.

And we're hoping that we'll be able to break that $17 million threshold so that we will be entitled to federal reimbursement," Mayor Damiano told FOX 5 NY.

The NWS New York office is warning northeast New Jersey of possible river flooding.

Heavy rain is expected Thursday night, but the slow-moving system will keep a chance of showers in the forecast through late Friday and even into Saturday morning.

According to FOX Weather, roads will be wet, too, but not super slippery. A warm system will bring mostly rain, though there is a possibility of some flurries late Friday.