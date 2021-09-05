NJ police seek public's help identifying body found off Sea Bright shoreline

article

New Jersey State Police are asking for the public's help identifying the body of a man that was found off of the shoreline of Sea Bright in Monmouth County on August 29.

Authorities discovered the man's body roughly a mile offshore at approximately 11:30 a.m. when the New Jersey State Police Marine Services Bureau responded to a report of a deceased person in the water.

The man is described as being somewhere between his 20s and his early 40s, standing approximately 5'11" tall and weighing approximately 190 lbs. He was wearing dark blue jeans, a black belt, and black Nike sneakers.

Police have released a graphic of a distinct tattoo on the man's right shoulder which is said to resemble a solar eclipse.

Anyone with information about the victim's identity is being asked to contact Detective Nikollaq Moni of the New Jersey State Police Missing Persons & Human Trafficking Unit at 609-256-1056, or Detective Ryan Labriola, of the Homicide South Unit, at lpp7646@njsp.org.

Advertisement