NJ police fatally shoot woman during 'mental health crisis': Attorney General's Office

Police in Fort Lee fatally shot a woman early Sunday morning after her brother reported she was experiencing a "mental health crisis," according to the Attorney General's Office.

At approximately 1:25 a.m., Fort Lee police officers responded to "The Pinnacle" apartment complex on Main Street after a man called 911 reporting that his sister "was having a mental health crisis and needed to go to the hospital."

The man said his sister was holding a knife, the Attorney General's Office said.

The Attorney General's Office said when the police arrived they found the sister and another woman.

"The females told the officer not to come in, and shut the door. The officer stood outside knocking on the door asking the females to open the door as additional officers arrived," the Attorney General's Office said in a press release.

Officers then breached the door and as the sister approached an officer in the hallway, one officer fired a single shot, striking her in the chest, the Attorney General's Office said. The woman was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead. Her name has not been released.

The Attorney General's Office said a knife was recovered at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

