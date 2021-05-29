Expand / Collapse search

NJ, nation's gas prices remain steady for holiday weekend

By AP Reporter
New Jersey
Associated Press

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - Gas prices remained steady in New Jersey and around the nation heading into the Memorial Day weekend, but drivers are paying more than $1 per gallon more than they were last year.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.05, down a penny from a week ago. Drivers were paying an average of $2 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.04, unchanged from last week. Drivers were paying an average of $1.96 a gallon a year ago at this time.

Analysts say demand for gas increased last week, which will likely contribute to fluctuating prices at the pump through the Memorial Day weekend as 94% of holiday travelers — an estimated 34 million Americans — will be on the roads.

