NJ, nation's gas prices remain steady for holiday weekend

Gas prices remained steady in New Jersey and around the nation heading into the Memorial Day weekend, but drivers are paying more than $1 per gallon more than they were last year.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.05, down a penny from a week ago. Drivers were paying an average of $2 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.04, unchanged from last week. Drivers were paying an average of $1.96 a gallon a year ago at this time.

Analysts say demand for gas increased last week, which will likely contribute to fluctuating prices at the pump through the Memorial Day weekend as 94% of holiday travelers — an estimated 34 million Americans — will be on the roads.

