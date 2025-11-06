2 NJ men arrested in connection with Halloween terror plot in Detroit

The Brief Federal authorities arrested two men from Montclair, New Jersey, in connection with an alleged ISIS-inspired terror plot in Detroit. One suspect was taken into custody at Newark Liberty International Airport, and both appeared in federal court in Newark. Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey Alina Habba posted a video on X regarding the arrest:



Federal authorities arrested two men from Montclair, New Jersey, in connection with an alleged ISIS-inspired terror plot in Detroit.

One suspect was taken into custody at Newark Liberty International Airport, and both appeared in federal court in Newark. One suspect has been charged with a non-terror-related offense and has been remanded; the other suspect's case remains ongoing.

Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey Alina Habba posted a video on X regarding the arrest:

"The first suspect is charged with conspiring to provide material support to a designated terrorist organization," Habba said in the video. "The second suspect is charged with transmitting violent antisemitic threats across the internet to individuals in the state of New Jersey and beyond."

Dig deeper:

Investigators believe the suspects may be linked to three men already charged in Michigan for planning an attack over Halloween weekend last month.