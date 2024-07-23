Monmouth University lockdown lifted in NJ following police investigation

A lockdown on the main campus of Monmouth University in West Long Branch, NJ was lifted on Tuesday morning following a police investigation.

According to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, police received reports shortly after midnight saying "students and faculty had received an email from an individual alleging that they were armed and hiding on campus, where a dangerous device had also been placed."

"A lockdown order was subsequently issued, and individuals on campus at the time were instructed to shelter in place," the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Multiple agencies responded, and a search of the buildings was conducted.

"The preliminary investigation has revealed no indication of validity to either claim outlines in the email sent to students and faculty," the statement said.

An all-clear alert was issued shortly after 8:30 a.m. The campus will have a delayed opening at 10 a.m., with classes starting after 11 a.m., school officials said.

"Monmouth University is continuing its investigation. Campus will have a delayed opening at 10 a.m. and classes will start after 11 a.m.," the university said in a post on X, formally Twitter. "As we continue our investigation, residents are still asked to shelter in place. As any information becomes available, we will update you immediately."

Anyone with information is asked to contact MCPO Detective Daniel Chernavsky at (800)-533-7443 or Monmouth University Police Department Detective Tracy Carretta at (732)-571-4444.