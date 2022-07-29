2 new monkeypox vaccine sites open in NJ

As cases of monkeypox rise in New Jersey, the supply of the vaccine remains limited. However, two new monkeypox vaccine sites opened on Friday in an effort to make the shots more widely available.

The new sites are in Bergen County and Camden County, according to health officials. The current vaccine doses at three sites in Hudson County, Essex County, and Monmouth County have been spoken for already, officials said.

"Vaccine doses from the federal government have been limited, and we continue to press for more," New Jersey Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said. "We are working closely with our healthcare and community partners to help inform those at highest risk of the virus of symptoms and vaccine options to protect their health and others."

Monkeypox Vaccination

Vaccination involves getting two doses of the Jynneos vaccine , which the FDA has approved to prevent "smallpox and monkeypox disease in adults 18 years of age and older determined to be at high risk," the agency states. The doses are administered four weeks apart.

Monkeypox Vaccine Eligibility

Due to the vaccine limited availability, the New Jersey Department of Health has guidelines about who may be eligible to be vaccinated. These are the guidelines , as of July 28:

People who have known contact with someone who tested positive for orthopoxvirus or monkeypox virus within past 14 days

People who attended an event where known monkeypox exposure occurred within past 14 days

People who identify as gay, bisexual, or men who have sex with men (MSM), and/or transgender, gender non-conforming, or gender non-binary and who have a history of multiple or anonymous sex partners within past 14 days

Monkeypox Vaccination Sites

These are the two new sites, which opened July 29:

Bergen County

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center , Annex 2, 230 East Ridgewood Ave., Paramus, N.J. 07652

Appointments: Register online

Camden County

Cooper University Hospital , 300 Broadway, Camden, N.J. 08103

Appointments: Call 856-968-7100 or register online

———

These are the sites that were already open but don't have doses available yet for new appointments:

Hudson County

Hyacinth AIDS Foundation/ Project LOL , 2 Jones St., Jersey City, N.J. 07306

Appointments: Call 201-706-3480

Essex County

North Jersey Community Research Initiative , 393 Central Ave., Newark, N.J. 07103

Appointments: Call 973-483-3444, ext. 200

Monmouth County

The Prevention Resource Network, Visiting Nurse Association of Central Jersey, 816 Sunset Ave., Asbury Park, N.J. 07712

Appointments: Call 732-502-5100

Monkeypox Symptoms

Monkeypox begins as a rash or sores that can look like pimples or blisters. These bumps can appear all over the body — including your face, hands, feet, mouth, genitals or anus — and can become infected.

The symptoms usually start between a week to two weeks after exposure but may not appear for up to 21 days. The sickness can last from two to four weeks with flu-like symptoms including fever, chills, fatigue, swollen lymph nodes, headache, and body aches and pains — like a weaker version of smallpox.



