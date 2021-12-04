NJ mom charged with murder in fatal stabbing of infant daughter

article

A mother who allegedly fatally stabbed her infant daughter at a southern New Jersey apartment complex has been charged with murder, authorities said.

Penns Grove police responded to the Penns Grove Gardens complex around 11 p.m. Friday after someone called 911 about a disturbance there, according to the Salem County Prosecutor's Office.

The officers found Kristhie Alcazar, 26, of Penns Grove, and another person arguing. They also discovered the body of Alcazar's 5-month-old daughter.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The child had stab wounds to her chest, and her death has been ruled a homicide, prosecutors said. The infant's name has not been released.

No other injuries were reported in the incident, which remains under investigation, and a motive for the stabbing remains under investigation. It wasn't known Saturday if Alcazar has retained an attorney.

Authorities have not said who Alcazar was arguing with or what sparked the dispute, but they said the child’s father was not home when the stabbing occurred.