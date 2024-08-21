Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1M sold in NJ

A second-tier prizewinning Mega Millions ticket sold in NJ for Friday’s lottery drawing matched five of the five white balls drawn, winning the $1 million prize.

The ticket was sold at Basic Food Mart, located on Chestnut Street in Union, lottery officials announced.

Meanwhile, a third-tier prizewinning ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn, winning the $10,000 prize. That ticket was sold at ShopRite on Avenue C in Bayonne.

The numbers were 22, 38, 48, 51 and 61. The Mega Ball drawn was 5, with a Megaplier of 3X.

What are the odds of winning the jackpot?

The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot, no matter the size, stand at about 1 in 302.6 million.

There’s a long list of rare events that are more likely than winning the Mega Millions or Powerball jackpot – you have more of a chance of becoming the president of the United States.

A common comparison is the odds of getting struck by lightning once in your lifetime, which stand at about one in 15,300.