Two $1M Mega Millions tickets sold in NJ

There were two second-tier prizewinning tickets sold in New Jersey for the Tuesday, July 26, Mega Millions drawing that matched five of the five white balls drawn winning the $1M prize.

The tickets were sold at a 7-Eleven on County Rd. in Tenafly and a Circle K on Richmond Ave. in Point Pleasant.

Seven players matched four of the five white balls and the Mega Ball drawn winning the $10,000 third-tier prize. One of those tickets was purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $30,000.

Those tickets were sold at PJ's Car Wash in Spring Lake, Shop Rite of Berlin in West Berlin, Quick Chek in Bayonne, Michael's Deli in Hopewell, Circle Exxon in New Brunswick, Shop Rite in Woodbridge, and 7-Eleven in Franklin Twp.

There were also second prize winners in California, Florida, Illinois, New York (2), and Ohio.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to an estimated $1.02 billion after no one won the jackpot with Tuesday night's drawing.

The cash option for the grand prize is $602.5 million before taxes. The drawing will be held on Friday, July 29, 2022, at 11 p.m. EDT.

The winning numbers for the Mega Millions game are drawn from a field of one to 70. The Mega Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to 25. The Mega Millions drawing is televised every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.