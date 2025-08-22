NJ Transit, PATH train riders may be exposed to measles

The Brief New Jersey's Department of Health is alerting people of a new confirmed case of measles in Hudson County. This case is not related to any prior cases reported in New Jersey. The state's Department of Health recommends that any person who traveled on the routes listed below during the specified dates and times should consider being checked for measles.



New Jersey's Department of Health is alerting people of a new confirmed case of measles in Hudson County, and the sickened individual used several modes of public transit before learning of the infection.

Confirmed case of measles

What we know:

The confirmed case is a resident of Hudson County, who came in close contact with another individual who was confirmed to have measles.

This case is not related to any prior cases reported in New Jersey.

The individual diagnosed with measles traveled on public transit while potentially infectious.

The state's Department of Health recommends that any person who traveled on the following routes during the specified dates and times should consider being checked for measles:

NJ Transit Hudson-Bergen Light Rail, 8th Street, Bayonne to Hoboken branch: August 13, 14, 15, 2025, between 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

8th Street Light Rail Station – Bayonne, NJ: August 13, 14, 15, 2025, between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. and between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

PATH Newark – World Trade Center Line: August 13, 14, 15, 2025, between 9:15 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. and between 5:45 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Exchange Place Station, Jersey City, NJ: August 13, 14, 15, 2025, between 9:15 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. and between 5:45 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Anyone who believes they may have contracted measles should call their local health department or healthcare provider before heading to an emergency department or medical office.

Potentially exposed people can develop symptoms as late as Sept. 11 if infected.

Measles symptoms

Dig deeper:

Measles symptoms include a high fever, cough, runny nose, watery red eyes and a rash that usually appears between three and five days after symptoms begin.

The rash usually begins as flat red spots that appear on the face at the hairline and spread downward to the neck, torso, arms, legs, and feet.