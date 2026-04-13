Union County Chick-fil-A shooting: Manhunt underway after 1 dead, 6 injured

The Brief A massive manhunt is underway after a targeted mass shooting at a Union County Chick-fil-A left one person dead and six others injured Saturday night. Police say masked suspects stormed the restaurant around 9 p.m., opened fire from behind the counter, and remain at large as the investigation intensifies. Authorities say there is no immediate threat to the public and that the shooting was targeted.



A manhunt is underway after a mass shooting inside a Chick-fil-A in Union Township on Saturday night left one person dead and six others injured.

What we know:

Police say the gunfire erupted around 9 p.m. at the Route 22 location in Union Township. Responding officers found seven victims at the scene, according to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office.

One person was pronounced dead, while the surviving victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to recover.

The backstory:

Investigators say a group of masked men stormed into the restaurant, went behind the counter, and opened fire.

Authorities believe the shooting was targeted and not a random act of violence. The suspects remain at large.

By Sunday, police tape still surrounded the Chick-fil-A as investigators worked the scene. Community members expressed shock as details continued to emerge.

"I heard about that, but I didn’t see anything personally," one person said.

Officials have moved quickly to reassure the public, saying there is no immediate threat to the community.

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill addressed the shooting in a statement posted to X, writing, "Our hearts go out to the victim’s loved ones, and we are hoping for the full recovery of those who were injured."

Who were the victims?

Authorities have not released the identity of the person who was killed, and it remains unclear whether the victims were employees or customers.

A motive has not been determined.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing as officials work to identify and locate those responsible. Anyone with information is urged to contact law enforcement.

Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at www.uctip.org.