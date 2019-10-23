Expand / Collapse search

NJ man pleads guilty to smuggling box turtles from Oklahoma

Published 
New Jersey
Associated Press
article

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 27: A box turtle hangs out in its mossy habitat at City Wildlife, the first and only wildlife rehab organization within Washington, DC on February 27, 2014. The turtle is one of several brought to the organization for care a

Expand

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a New Jersey man has pleaded guilty to smuggling more than 1,000 box turtles that were illegally collected in Oklahoma.

Court records show 26-year-old William T. Gangemi of Freehold, New Jersey, was accused of violating a federal law against the sale or purchase of illegally collected wildlife with a market value over $350.

Gangemi was allegedly part of a syndicate of wildlife smugglers involved in the purchase and transportation of three-toed and western box turtles from Oklahoma to New Jersey. The collection of both types of turtles for commercial purposes is illegal in Oklahoma.

Prosecutors say Gangemi pleaded guilty Wednesday and will be sentenced on Jan. 27. Records show Gangemi was sentenced to two years' probation in June after pleading guilty to similar charges in South Carolina.