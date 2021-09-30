NJ man indicted for murdering his child's mother, kidnapping son

article

A grand jury has indicted a man charged with killing his ex-girlfriend and kidnapping their child in July.

Tyler Rios, 27, of East Orange, is facing a single charge of first-degree murder, a charge of first-degree kidnapping, and several other charges in connection to the kidnapping of his son, and murder of his son's mother, Yasemin Uyar, 24, of Rahway.

Authorities say that Rios abducted his son, Sebastian Rios, 2, and Uyar sometime on July 9.

An Amber Alert was issued for the boy after he was not dropped off at daycare.

Sebastian Rios was found unharmed in Monterey, Tennessee on July 10, and Tyler Rios was taken into custody without incident.

Uyar's body was found a day later almost 700 miles away in a wooded area off of I-40 in Tennessee. An autopsy revealed that she died as a result of being strangled and blunt force trauma.

"We are grateful for the collaboration with the many local and federal law enforcement agencies who assisted our Office in not only apprehending Mr. Rios, but also in safely recovering Sebastian Rios, locating Ms. Uyar’s remains and bringing them both home to their family" Union County Prosecutor William Daniel said. "And we hope that this can bring some small measure of comfort to all those grieving Yasemin."

If convicted, Rios could face life in state prison.

