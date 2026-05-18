NJ man finds $5.9 million lottery ticket crumbled in pocket days before deadline

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The Brief A New Jersey man discovered a $5.9 million winning ticket crumpled in a pair of pants. The forgotten ticket was found just 8 days left before the millions would have been permanently forfeited. The identity of the lucky winner has not been disclosed.



Forget the thrill of finding a five-dollar bill in an old coat. A New Jersey man has just redefined the meaning of lucky pocket change!

What we know:

When the announcement came in April that a winning $5.9 million lottery was still unclaimed and approaching its expiration deadline, a regular at the lucky store decided to talk to the employees.

They told him to double-check everything, so he did.

After canvassing every corner of his home and going through his closet, he shifted the search to his pants pockets. That's when he discovered a crumbled up Pick-6 ticket from last May!

He confirmed it was the $5.9 million winning ticket from May 22, 2025, and immediately brought the forgotten ticket to the store, with just 8 days to spare.

What we don't know:

The identity of the lottery winner has not been released, and he has yet to say what he plans to do with his winnings.