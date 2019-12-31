NJ man charged in mall shooting

A man accused of shooting two people at a southern New Jersey shopping center last weekend has been charged with attempted murder.

Maleek Dorsey, 27, of Lakewood, also faces weapons counts stemming from the shooting that occurred early Sunday in Jackson. The charges were made public Tuesday, and it wasn't known if Dorsey has retained an attorney.

Police responded to the Jackson Crossing Plaza shortly after 2 a.m. for reports of shots fired. They soon learned from Lakewood police that two men with gunshot wounds had been admitted to Monmouth Medical Southern Campus Hospital.

The subsequent investigation linked Dorsey to the shooting, and he was arrested Monday at a home in Lakewood, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s office.

A motive for the shooting has not been disclosed, and authorities said their investigation “is far from over." Authorities have said the two men were shot following a disturbance at an event being held in the plaza but did nor provide further details.

“This is investigation is far from over. Anyone that wishes to come forward with more information should contact Detective Brant Uricks of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027. This remains an active and ongoing investigation." — Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer

The two wounded men remain hospitalized in stable condition. But their names and further details on their injuries have not been released.