Camera found in womens' bathroom at NJ mall; man arrested

An 18-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday after police found a camera hidden in a public restroom at the Newport Mall in New Jersey, according to the Hudson County prosecutor.

The Hudson County prosecutor said Andy Cardenas, of Jersey City, is charged with one count of Invasion of Privacy and crime of the third degree.

On Friday, Aug. 9, a woman found a black device while using a family bathroom located on the first floor of JCPenney.

The Special Victims Unit was contacted, assumed control of the investigation, and later identified Cardenas as a person of interest.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The Hudson County prosecutor said multiple electronic/ digital files were recovered from the device, which had images from several unidentified restrooms.

It is not known how long the recording device was being utilized.

Cardenas is set to appear in court on Tuesday, Oct. 22.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about this matter, or wishing to report a sex crime, should call the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit (SVU) at 201-915-1234.