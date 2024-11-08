Mahwah, NJ police save driver after fiery crash: VIDEO

A man who crashed into a tractor-trailer on the shoulder of I-287 in Mahwah, NJ, owes his life to two police officers who rushed to the scene and pulled him out of his SUV.

Officer Chris Lupo first arrived at the scene early on the morning of Oct. 19, and within a minute, Lt. Mike Blondin pulled up. Body-worn camera video shows them pulling the driver out of the burning SUV right before the vehicle became fully engulfed.

"Loading him into the ambulance, we were very concerned about his long-term prognosis," Blondin said.

At the scene, he was unresponsive. Paramedics worked on him on their way to St. Joseph's University Medical Center in Paterson. The driver, identified only as a 29-year-old man from Pearl River, was discharged from the hospital last week, police said.

"I think it's just a testament to what we all signed up to do, and I don't think anyone would hesitate to do it again." — Officer Chris Lupo

"Every man and woman in this profession has the goal to save lives and make a community better," Lupo said. "And I think it's just a testament to what we all signed up to do. And I don't think anyone would hesitate to do it again."