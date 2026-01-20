Who is New Jersey Lieutenant Governor Dr. Dale Caldwell?

The Brief Dr. Dale Caldwell is the lieutenant governor of New Jersey. He’ll serve alongside Mikie Sherrill as her running mate. Caldwell’s career spans higher education leadership, public service and community advocacy.



Dr. Dale Caldwell, a longtime educator, nonprofit leader and community advocate, was sworn in as New Jersey's lieutenant governor, serving alongside Mikie Sherrill.

What we know:

Dr. Dale G. Caldwell was nominated by Sherrill to serve as lieutenant governor of New Jersey following the 2025 election. He will succeed Tahesha Way.

EAST BRUNSWICK, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 04: New Jersey Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ) (C) celebrates with lieutenant gubernatorial candidate Dale Caldwell (R) after their win during an election night watch party at the H Expand

Sherrill and Caldwell ran on a shared platform during the 2025 gubernatorial campaign, with Caldwell chosen to complement her policy priorities and bring decades of leadership experience to the statewide executive team.

Who is Mikie Sherrill’s running mate?

Sherrill tapped Dr. Caldwell as her running mate to bring additional depth to her administration. At the time of his nomination, Caldwell was serving as President of Centenary University in Hackettstown as the institution's first Black president. He is also a pastor at Covenant United Methodist Church in Plainfield.

Before his current roles, Caldwell worked with the Educational Services Commission of New Jersey (ESCNJ), the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs, and Deloitte Consulting. He also volunteered on the New Brunswick Board of Education for nearly 30 years, underscoring a long commitment to education and civic engagement.

Sherrill’s campaign highlighted Caldwell’s experience as an asset in addressing key issues facing New Jersey, from education reform to community partnerships and public accountability, aligning with her stances on taxes, healthcare access and economic opportunity.

Professional and academic background

Caldwell’s career has held leadership roles in higher education and has also worked in government and the private sector. His background includes experience in education administration, public service and consulting.

Portrait of New Jersey Lieutenant Governor Dr. Dale Caldwell (Photo: NJ.gov)

Caldwell holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Princeton University, an MBA in finance from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, and a doctorate in education administration from Seton Hall University.

What his role will entail

As lieutenant governor, Caldwell will support Gov.-elect Sherrill’s agenda while also taking on delegated responsibilities in areas such as economic development, education initiatives, public health and workforce programs.

New Jersey’s constitution says the governor shall appoint the lieutenant governor to lead a principal department or other executive/administrative agency, or delegate gubernatorial duties (or both).