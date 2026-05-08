NJ Lottery ticket wins $4.4M Pick-6 jackpot in Middlesex County

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The Brief A lottery ticket sold in Middlesex County won a $4.4 million jackpot. The winning ticket was purchased at a store in South River. The jackpot resets to $2 million for the next drawing.



A New Jersey Lottery player has won a multi-million dollar prize after hitting the Pick-6 jackpot.

What we know:

Lottery officials say one ticket matched all six numbers in the Monday, May 4 drawing to win the $4.4 million Pick-6 jackpot.

The winning numbers were 04, 17, 20, 25, 39 and 45.

The ticket was sold at Cavaco Supermarket, located at 2 Ferry St. in South River, Middlesex County.

The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

"This is the third Pick-6 jackpot this year," said New Jersey Lottery Executive Director James Carey.

Double Play results

Players who opted into the Double Play feature had another chance to win prizes.

The Double Play numbers for the May 4 drawing were 07, 10, 24, 30, 31 and 38.

The backstory:

Pick-6 Lotto was introduced in 1980 and includes bonus drawings with additional cash prizes.

The largest Pick-6 jackpot on record was $48.9 million, won in Clifton in 2002.

What's next:

The Pick-6 jackpot resets to $2 million for the next drawing scheduled for Thursday, May 7.